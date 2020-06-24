AOC beats back Dem challenger in NY congressional primary Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fended off a challenge by former CNBC contributor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera to win the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th District, the Associated Press projected Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources AOC Hammered By Primary Opponent



Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is running a primary challenge to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Hill reports that during a recent debate she slammed AOC's response to the coronavirus,.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:47 Published on May 26, 2020

Tweets about this