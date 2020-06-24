Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC beats back Dem challenger in NY congressional primary

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fended off a challenge by former CNBC contributor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera to win the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th District, the Associated Press projected Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

AOC Hammered By Primary Opponent [Video]

AOC Hammered By Primary Opponent

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is running a primary challenge to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Hill reports that during a recent debate she slammed AOC's response to the coronavirus,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this