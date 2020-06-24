AOC beats back Dem challenger in NY congressional primary
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fended off a challenge by former CNBC contributor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera to win the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th District, the Associated Press projected Tuesday.
