Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fought off a Wall Street-backed election challenge. Here are some of the titans of finance who backed her opponent, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

· *Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her bid to remain the Democratic candidate in her New York district this week in a primary election, beating off a Wall Street-backed challenger in the process.*

· *Wall Street giants, including the CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, donated to Michelle Caruso-Cabrera's... · *Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her bid to remain the Democratic candidate in her New York district this week in a primary election, beating off a Wall Street-backed challenger in the process.*· *Wall Street giants, including the CEOs of Goldman Sachs and Blackstone, donated to Michelle Caruso-Cabrera's 👓 View full article

