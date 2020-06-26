Pelosi misspeaks, says police reform bill is worthy of ‘George Kirby’s’ name

Global  

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday misspoke when she said that a Democratic bill in the House on police reform, named after George Floyd, was worthy of “George Kirby’s name.”
News video: Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill

Debate before U.S. House passes police reform bill 05:34

 "Perhaps my colleague on the other side of the aisle could go to the memorial for lynching in his state of Georgia." Before the George Floyd police reform bill was passed, a tense exchange between lawmakers took place on the House floor...

