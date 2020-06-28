Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bolton blasts Trump for denying he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to Taliban to kill US troops

FOXNews.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Former national security adviser John Bolton criticized on Sunday President Trump’s response to reports that Russian military operatives offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops – saying Trump’s decision making is “not connected to reality” and bashing the president for denying that he was aware of the bounties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops 00:40

 A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to Business Insider, interrogations indicated that the militants were offered bounties from Russian...

Related videos from verified sources

John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency [Video]

John Bolton: Trump's reaction to tell-all book degrading to the presidency

Former US national security adviser John Bolton says Donald Trump's reaction to his tell-all book has been "childish" and "degrading to the presidency". Once a close figure to the US President, Bolton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Gordon Chang discusses John Bolton's claim that Donald Trump asked China's Xi Jinping for reelection help. [Video]

Gordon Chang discusses John Bolton's claim that Donald Trump asked China's Xi Jinping for reelection help.

Asia expert Gordon Chang joins Larry King on PoliticKING to give reaction to John Bolton's claim that Donald Trump asked China's Xi Jinping for reelection help.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 07:18Published
Bolton’s Book Tour Backfires [Video]

Bolton’s Book Tour Backfires

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been repeatedly grilled for refusing to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and save his insights about the Trump administration for..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

TBMKEBADGER

Unapologetic Patriot RT @GirlMom2x: This is who is leaking the info to the press. Bolton is a P.O.S. https://t.co/Vj7AYsrmGe 1 minute ago

RobinMo81715506

Robin Moreno Bolton blasts Trump for denying he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to Taliban to kill US troops… https://t.co/E5BaWXw5jk 2 minutes ago

lmcameron1313

Lisa Cameron Bolton blasts Trump for denying he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to Taliban to kill US troops https://t.co/ZOFFr2AkGf #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

FL_Optimist

John Sounds like Bolton knew about this and didn’t say anything. ⁦@RichardGrenell⁩ ⁦@ODNIgov⁩ ⁦@SecPompeo⁩ ⁦… https://t.co/1Ly6IwJRgd 5 minutes ago

MasterChiefSW

MC Mike Bolton blasts Trump for denying he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to Taliban to kill US troops… https://t.co/H8B426hzQW 5 minutes ago

clark7950

America 4 Trump RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Bolton blasts Trump for denying he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to Taliban to kill US troops https://t.co/8… 6 minutes ago

Elaine57873252

Elaine Another witch hunt from a fired employee. We have learned by now that "Unnamed Source" means NOTHING and holds not… https://t.co/CI4MvjOrHI 7 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Bolton blasts Trump for denying he was briefed on Russia offering bounties to Taliban to kill US troops… https://t.co/rmVLWDOlTE 7 minutes ago