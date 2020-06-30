Global  

Amy McGrath Is Projected To Edge Charles Booker In Kentucky Senate Democratic Primary

NPR Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath has beaten state Rep. Charles Booker, The Associated Press projects. McGrath will now face Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
