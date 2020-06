What Kentucky's mail-in primary means for November



It could take up to a week for Kentucky to know for sure who won the Democratic primary to take on Sen. Mitch McConnell. In November, with a highly charged presidential contest and dozens of local.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:40 Published 6 days ago

Tight race for Kentucky's democratic candidate for Senate



It's a close call for the state's Democratic Senate seat between Charles Booker and Amy McGrath. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:47 Published 6 days ago