Trump wants to give Americans 'a worthy show' for Independence Day in 'Salute to America'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
President Trump, who has railed against the "cancel culture," refused to let the coronavirus pandemic close down a grand Fourth of July celebration in Washington, despite objections from local officials over rising infection rates.
