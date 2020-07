Pressure Mounting on US as China, Iran Moves Closer to Trade and Military Partnership Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

A draft of a partnership between China and Iran was made by the two countries' leaders silently amid the US efforts to isolate the Middle Eastern nation. The agreement is set to increase China's influence in the Middle East and access to crude oil from Iran. A draft of a partnership between China and Iran was made by the two countries' leaders silently amid the US efforts to isolate the Middle Eastern nation. The agreement is set to increase China's influence in the Middle East and access to crude oil from Iran. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michée DARE RT @TheIranPulse: Pressure is mounting on the Iranian government to release specifics of a contentious, long-term partnership agreement wit… 7 hours ago Iran Pulse Pressure is mounting on the Iranian government to release specifics of a contentious, long-term partnership agreeme… https://t.co/2QvO0vteGh 9 hours ago 陽南于叱犬伊郎 RT @AlMonitor: Pressure is mounting on the Iranian government to release specifics of a contentious, long-term partnership agreement with C… 1 day ago Iran Pulse Pressure is mounting on the Iranian government to release specifics of a contentious, long-term partnership agreeme… https://t.co/Jak610doUY 1 day ago Mehdi 🏳️ RT @rezaparchizadeh: Pressure is mounting on the Iranian government to release specifics of a contentious, long-term partnership agreement… 1 day ago Dr. Reza Parchizadeh Pressure is mounting on the Iranian government to release specifics of a contentious, long-term partnership agreeme… https://t.co/aKXrn2TztP 1 day ago Al-Monitor Pressure is mounting on the Iranian government to release specifics of a contentious, long-term partnership agreeme… https://t.co/dluYHhHh7m 2 days ago