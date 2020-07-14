Global  
 

How Jeff Sessions went from top Trump ally to White House outcast

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fighting for his political life on Tuesday as he faces a tough run-off for his former Alabama Senate seat, in which President Trump is backing his opponent -- demonstrating how Sessions has gone from one of Trump's earliest and strongest backers to an outcast in Trumpworld.
