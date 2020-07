AOC-backed Jamaal Bowman defeats powerful Dem Rep. Engel in New York race Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It took nearly a month, but a progressive insurgent challenger has toppled longtime Rep. Eliot Engel in New York's Democratic primary, ousting the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee in a major upset.