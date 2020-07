Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19



Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Secret Service Agents Self-Quarantine Before, After Trump's Tulsa Campaign Rally



Business Insider reports a number of Secret Service agents and staff have been ordered to self-quarantine. The news comes in light of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago