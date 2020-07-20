Nikema Williams selected by Georgia Dems to replace John Lewis on ballot

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 01:33 Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Referred to as the "conscience of the U.S. Congress," he represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. His death was...