Nikema Williams selected by Georgia Dems to replace John Lewis on ballot

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams, the chair of the state’s Democratic Party, will replace the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on the ballot in this November’s general election following the civil rights icon’s death late last week from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
News video: John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80

John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 01:33

 Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Referred to as the "conscience of the U.S. Congress," he represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. His death was...

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80 [Video]

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published

