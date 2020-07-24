Michael Cohen released from prison, returning to home confinement in NYC apartment
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison Friday and is expected to return to home confinement in his New York City apartment after a federal judge ruled that his return to imprisonment was “retaliatory” and related to his forthcoming tell-all book.
A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again. Cohen had been furloughed in May over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and was ordered to serve out his sentence at home in...