Feds clash anew with Portland rioters despite withdrawal agreement, as Trump ups pressure on governor
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Federal law enforcement tear-gassed rioters swarming a courthouse fence in Portland on Wednesday in the 62nd consecutive night of unrest in the liberal city, as tensions remain high despite a tentative agreement between Oregon officials and the Trump administration for the feds to pull back.
The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city in Oregon, said it was the first time he had been teargassed. Protesters had lit a large fire and...