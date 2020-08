Searching for a Better World RT @kylegriffin1: Missouri has just become the 38th state to approve expanding Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income a… 14 seconds ago

Shayna RT @NPRHealth: Missouri Voters Approve Medicaid Expansion Despite Resistance From Republican Leaders https://t.co/SqKLikm8UJ 18 seconds ago

Richard C. Auxier "A fiscal note suggests [Medicaid] expansion will either save $1 billion or cost $200 million." Non-expansion state… https://t.co/mu99Vh4MTi 23 seconds ago

Bud..,mentor to the doomed.love literature ..... RT @Netmeetme: Missouri voters approve Medicaid expansion, making it 38th state to do so Good work Missouri now vote out all your dumbass… 2 minutes ago

Connie Hurt Missouri voters approve Medicaid expansion, making it 38th state to do so https://t.co/VPE83KwKPG via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago

Cindy RT @SWFLMom2020: Medicaid expansion in Missouri by ballot initiative to amend the state constitution demonstrates people, even in red state… 2 minutes ago

PoliticalAnt🐜(a.k.a. @JazzLuvnAnt🎷)🔥😷🌹🇺🇸 Progressive challenger @CoriBush defeats 10-term incumbent @LacyClayMO1 and voters approve Medicaid expansion in Mi… https://t.co/ppO3NugyAk 3 minutes ago