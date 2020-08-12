Global  
 

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon Supporter, Wins Primary In Georgia

NPR Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
A supporter of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican primary for a Georgia congressional seat and is all but certain to win in November.
You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon Supporter, Wins House Primary in Georgia

 Ms. Greene’s victory came as six states were holding elections on Tuesday, with Ilhan Omar facing a well-funded primary challenge in Minnesota.
NYTimes.com

QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins Georgia Republican primary

 Marjorie Taylor Greene seems set to become the conspiracy theory's first devotee in Congress.
BBC News

QAnon Backer Greene Wins GOP Primary in Georgia

 Marjorie Taylor Greene is a businesswoman who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and has been criticized for a series of racist...
Newsmax


