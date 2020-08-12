|
Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon Supporter, Wins Primary In Georgia
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
A supporter of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican primary for a Georgia congressional seat and is all but certain to win in November.
