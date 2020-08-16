Biden, Harris offer condolences, prayers for 'entire Trump family' after passing of Robert Trump
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris on Sunday offered their condolences to President Trump on the passing of his younger brother, Robert, saying their “prayers” are with him and "the entire Trump family."
On Saturday, Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died at age 71.
The President had been devastated by his brothers death.
Donald, who was at Roberts side as he passed, said his brother was "his best friend."
Trump's opponent in the 2020 Presidential race, democrat Joe Biden, offered his...