Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

USPS Suspends Changes, But What Does That Mean?

NPR Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The U.S. Postal Service is suspending any operational or policy changes until after the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made the announcement ahead of his congressional testimony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: USPS Controversial Changes Suspended

USPS Controversial Changes Suspended

 Cost-cutting measures will be put on hold until after the November election. KIMT News 3's Isabella Basco got reaction from Rochester residents

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

USPS Changes course [Video]

USPS Changes course

Postal service delays spark fear

Credit: KDRVPublished
Michigan joins lawsuit over USPS changes [Video]

Michigan joins lawsuit over USPS changes

Michigan will be joining other states in filing a lawsuit against the federal government over changes to the U.S. Postal Service operations, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:12Published
Outrage over postal problems: Conversation with local American Postal Workers Union president [Video]

Outrage over postal problems: Conversation with local American Postal Workers Union president

Roscoe Woods, the local American Postal Workers Union president, weighs in on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announcing that the USPS will not implement operational changes to mail delivery until..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:08Published

Related news from verified sources

CBS Evening News, August 18, 2020

 Postmaster general suspends USPS changes until after 2020 election; America marks 100 years of voting rights for women.
CBS News

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Pulls Plug on USPS Changes

 President Trump's new Postmaster General is doing a major about-face ... suspending all major changes to the USPS until after the November election. Louis DeJoy...
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comNPRCBS NewsIndependent

Delaware leaders on Trump Postal Service changes: It's 'sabotage'

 The three members of Delaware's congressional delegation and the state attorney general were all in agreement: the Trump administration is engaging in "political...
Delawareonline Also reported by •NPRCBS News

Tweets about this