Donald Trump Jr. on Republicans supporting Biden in DNC: Dems 'pulled out a list of the biggest RINOs in government' 

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Democrats “have definitely pulled out a list of the biggest RINOs [Republican In Name Only] in government and put them” in the Democratic National Convention, President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said on Wednesday reacting to the Republicans who lent their voices in support of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Narrows The Gap

Trump Narrows The Gap 00:32

 CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the...

