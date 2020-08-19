Donald Trump Jr. on Republicans supporting Biden in DNC: Dems 'pulled out a list of the biggest RINOs in government'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Democrats “have definitely pulled out a list of the biggest RINOs [Republican In Name Only] in government and put them” in the Democratic National Convention, President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said on Wednesday reacting to the Republicans who lent their voices in support of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
