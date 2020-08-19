White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue'
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany urged Goodyear to “clarify their policy” after President Trump urged Americans against purchasing tires from the company over a reported ban for employees on wearing MAGA hats and politically affiliated slogans, including “Blue Lives Matter.”
