Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany urged Goodyear to “clarify their policy” after President Trump urged Americans against purchasing tires from the company over a reported ban for employees on wearing MAGA hats and politically affiliated slogans, including “Blue Lives Matter.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland? 04:53

 Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over whether the agents will actually withdraw from the city. The force, which have been dubbed by some as...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC [Video]

St. Louis Couple Who Drew Weapons Against Protestors Are Set to Appear at RNC

The St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protestors this summer will reportedly get speaking time during the Republican National Convention to endorse the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Full Circle Special Report: What does ‘defund the police’ mean? [Video]

Full Circle Special Report: What does ‘defund the police’ mean?

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, calls to defund the police have spurred debate and become a national lightning rod issue in the upcoming presidential election.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 07:39Published

Tweets about this

JamesMeroney

AmericanAnswers.org (Facebook Jim/James mE.R.oney) White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue' https://t.co/cFqpIkiOar #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

PresshubU

presshub_us Goodyear [ foxnews] White House urges #Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls #Blue Lives Matter an 'equity… https://t.co/wddy7FquLv 5 minutes ago

jfrancis72261

Francisco Jackimo Ripping my tires off ASAP: @CNN White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'e… https://t.co/nkJ3XYMEOd 6 minutes ago

thewaryfox

Foxy 🦊 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue' https://t.co/MDl0KiUie… 7 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue'… https://t.co/RLbnIV1yyx 7 minutes ago

Sicula76

L.A. McMaster White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue' https://t.co/7jHvGvBKAO #FoxNews 9 minutes ago

zyiteblog

Zyite.com White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue' https://t.co/4R9VomGKtk 12 minutes ago

Carrington2024

The Final Journey - Part I White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue'… https://t.co/o49X3lKZsz 13 minutes ago