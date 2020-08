Joe Concha: Nick Sandmann is 'getting the last laugh' but left still attacking him Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Nick Sandmann, an 18-year-old graduate from Covington Catholic High School who was at the center of a nationwide viral video controversy, is “getting the last laugh now,” but the left is still attacking him, The Hill's media reporter Joe Concha told “Fox & Friends First” on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Boss Joe Concha: Nick Sandmann is 'getting the last laugh' but left still attacking him https://t.co/LGt4lnrHm1 YEA FAK… https://t.co/DnuDbEtJ7b 6 minutes ago