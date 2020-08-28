Parents of slain humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller rip Obama administration, back Trump in RNC remarks
Friday, 28 August 2020 () Carl and Marsha Mueller -- the parents of humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller, who was reported dead in 2015 after being abducted by ISIS -- argued their daughter might still be alive if the Obama administration had been tougher, in their speech during the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention.
