Parents of slain humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller rip Obama administration, back Trump in RNC remarks

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Carl and Marsha Mueller -- the parents of humanitarian worker Kayla Mueller, who was reported dead in 2015 after being abducted by ISIS -- argued their daughter might still be alive if the Obama administration had been tougher, in their speech during the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention. 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: 2020 GOP Convention: Remembering Kayla Mueller

2020 GOP Convention: Remembering Kayla Mueller 05:49

 There was a truly sobering moment in the midst of the final night of the Republican National Convention. The parents of Kayla Mueller announced their support for President Trump. Mueller was a humanitarian aid worker who was kidnapped by ISIS in 2013 while she was working in Syria. She was brutally...

