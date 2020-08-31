Portland mayor 'hates Trump more than he loves the people in Portland,' says Ken Cuccinelli
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler "hates President Trump more than he loves people in Portland," acting DHS Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said on Monday in the wake of almost 100 days of ongoing protests and violence in that city.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter. Ryan Brooks reports.
