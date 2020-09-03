Pelosi's hair stylist claims, through lawyer, that salon owner OK'd Dem's visit
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () A San Francisco cosmetologist who works at the salon that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this week attempted Wednesday to distance himself from the salon's owner, Erica Kious.
On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon.
CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner.
The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules...