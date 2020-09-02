Global  
 

Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for 'set-up' visit

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A testy Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a solo visit — even though the city still does not allow indoor beauty services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Democratic House Speaker called Monday's visit a “set-up" and said the salon owes her an apology for misrepresenting city health orders.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times, and that when they said ... we’re able to accommodate people one person at a time, and that we can set up that time, I trusted that," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. “As it turns out, it was a set-up."

Pelosi is facing fierce backlash after Fox News Channel aired surveillance footage from the salon that showed her walking through the salon with her hair wet and with a mask around her neck rather than on her face. In the clip, a masked stylist follows her.

Critics, including President Donald Trump, called her a hypocrite and asked why she did not know the coronavirus-related rules in her home city.

Erica Kious, owner of eSalon in the city's upscale Marina district, told Fox News that she rents chairs to stylists and one of them informed her in advance that Pelosi wanted a wash and blow dry. California guidelines on salons vary by county, but stringent San Francisco officials have not yet permitted indoor salons to open.

Kious said she considered Pelosi getting her hair done “a slap in the face” to struggling business owners. She did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Pelosi said Wednesday she would not answer any more questions about the visit and asked at one point whether reporters had any...
