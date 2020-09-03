Global  
 

Sen. John Kennedy bashes Pelosi for 'getting her hair washed' while 'my people don't even have water'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for flouting coronavirus restrictions to visit a San Francisco hair salon even as parts of the Gulf coast struggle to recover from Hurricane Laura.
News video: Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions

 On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon. CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules requiring...

