Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a Thursday meeting with Kenosha, Wis., community leaders said that a Black man, rather than Thomas Edison, invented the light bulb.
CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days...