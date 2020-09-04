Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event

FOXNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a Thursday meeting with Kenosha, Wis., community leaders said that a Black man, rather than Thomas Edison, invented the light bulb. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit 00:36

 CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans [Video]

Biden talks to Jacob Blake, hears from Kenoshans

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday, meeting with residents of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
Biden To Visit Kenosha, Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake, Black Man Shot By Police [Video]

Biden To Visit Kenosha, Meet With Family Of Jacob Blake, Black Man Shot By Police

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are en route to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The former vice president says he wants to help the city heal, in the wake of the shooting of Jacob..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:06Published
Retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern California [Video]

Retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern California

Liz Ovits was at the Caravan 4 Justice march on Saturday (August 29) in Seal Beach, California to support the victims of racial injustice during a peaceful protest. The 31-year-old, Long Beach..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this

dbmesa44

DIANELA BELTRAN MESA Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event https://t.co/gBzHdNxZoz 16 seconds ago

jgall13

autisticallyspeaking People fear that which is different. We've got to, for example, why in God's name don't we teach history in history… https://t.co/vdbPDdpYaW 26 seconds ago

Lancedude

Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Lance 🇺🇸 RT @DailyMail: Biden makes bizarre claim that a black man invented the light bulb, 'not a white guy named Edison' https://t.co/KjRuQZmeAr 37 seconds ago

PatriotPirate74

🇺🇸 PatriotPirate74 🏴‍☠ RT @monica_sassy: Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event @JoeBiden Trying to change history . He must think that… 59 seconds ago

TruthTrumpsFear

TruthSpeaker I’m going to assume ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ hasn’t hired those debate fact checkers yet. Biden claims Black man invented ligh… https://t.co/k5bC7Dfl57 1 minute ago

idahocountryman

Robert Clark Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event https://t.co/3BXuVZTvbU Is he nuts? #Biden #defeatbiden 2 minutes ago

MolonLabeCDH

Molon Labe Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event https://t.co/mCyPZBycXH The gift that keeps on gi… https://t.co/zlJL3pwLhi 2 minutes ago

Redskin25682208

Redskins RT @co_firing_line: With video. Joe Biden lied about the invention of the light bulb, while speaking in a church. How can you tell when J… 2 minutes ago