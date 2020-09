Ted Cruz calls for DOJ investigation into 'Cuties' filmmakers and Netflix Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called on the Justice Department to investigate Netflix and the "Cuties" filmmakers to determine whether they broke any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this