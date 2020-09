You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What are we supposed to believe? CDC director, Trump at odds over coronavirus vaccine



What are we supposed to believe? The CDC director and President Trump have created a confusing message in a partisan battle over the way the U.S. is handling the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:58 Published 1 day ago Trump: Millions Of Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready By April



The president's claim goes against what the director of the CDC said only days ago. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments



Donald Trump slams Joe Biden at a rally in Wisconsin and praises the country'sefforts in finding a vaccine that will be delivered 'by the end of the year'. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this