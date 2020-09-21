South Florida Judge Barabara Lagoa On President Trump’s Short List Of Supreme Court Picks
Monday, 21 September 2020
15 minutes ago) President Trump has revealed that he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court this Friday or Saturday.
Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law
Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American who was the first Latina judge on Florida's Supreme Court, in 2019 said "it is for the legislature, and not the courts, to make the law."
Biden's False Claims
CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports..
