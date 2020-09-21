South Florida Judge Barabara Lagoa On President Trump’s Short List Of Supreme Court Picks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law



Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American who was the first Latina judge on Florida's Supreme Court, in 2019 said "it is for the legislature, and not the courts, to make the law." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 19 minutes ago New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees



A South Florida judge is reported to be among the shortlist of nominees to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Story: https://bit.ly/3iTeO0O Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:18 Published 3 hours ago Biden's False Claims



CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:47 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Amy Coney Barrett Seen Leading Short List for Trump Court Pick Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is the early favorite to become President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee, but two other judges, Barbara Lagoa...

Newsmax 2 days ago





Tweets about this