South Florida Judge Barabara Lagoa On President Trump’s Short List Of Supreme Court Picks

cbs4.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
President Trump has revealed that he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court this Friday or Saturday.
 At a North Carolina rally on Saturday, President Trump said, "I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman." WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American who was the first Latina judge on Florida's Supreme Court, in 2019 said "it is for the legislature, and not the courts, to make the law."

A South Florida judge is reported to be among the shortlist of nominees to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Story: https://bit.ly/3iTeO0O

CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports..

Amy Coney Barrett Seen Leading Short List for Trump Court Pick

 Appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett is the early favorite to become President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee, but two other judges, Barbara Lagoa...
