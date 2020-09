Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19



In an 11-minute IGTV video, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife & Kids Test Positive for COVID-19 | THR News



Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two youngest daughters have tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:04 Published 3 weeks ago