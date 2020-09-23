Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missouri Gov. Parson, wife test positive for Covid-19

bizjournals Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa Parson, both have tested positive for Covid-19, the governor's office said Wednesday. Missouri's first lady was tested Wednesday morning "out of an abundance of caution" after displaying minor symptoms, according to a statement. The governor then also was tested and received a positive result. All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice for the governor, who is seeking to retain his post in November's election. Mike Parson "feels…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Missouri's health director says Gov. Parson, wife test positive for COVID-19

Missouri's health director says Gov. Parson, wife test positive for COVID-19 07:16

 Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa, have tested positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'The Batman' resumes production after Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 test [Video]

'The Batman' resumes production after Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 test

The Batman is back in business, as Robert Pattinson has been cleared since his positive COVID-19 diagnoses to get back on set.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
White House Staff Members Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19 Less Than 24 Hours After Pres. Donald Trump Visited Philadelphia [Video]

White House Staff Members Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19 Less Than 24 Hours After Pres. Donald Trump Visited Philadelphia

Multiple White House staff members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump visited Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:19Published
24 Students At Oak Park And River Forest High School Test Positive For COVID; Several Cases Linked To Large Party [Video]

24 Students At Oak Park And River Forest High School Test Positive For COVID; Several Cases Linked To Large Party

Oak Park and River Forest High School is warning students to "stop engaging in risky behaviors," such as hosting parties and ignoring mask requirements, after at least 24 students tested positive for..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this