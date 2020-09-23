Missouri Gov. Parson, wife test positive for Covid-19
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa Parson, both have tested positive for Covid-19, the governor's office said Wednesday. Missouri's first lady was tested Wednesday morning "out of an abundance of caution" after displaying minor symptoms, according to a statement. The governor then also was tested and received a positive result. All official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice for the governor, who is seeking to retain his post in November's election. Mike Parson "feels…
