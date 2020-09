Local Focus: Bay of Plenty candidates on law and order – have we gone too far in NZ? Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

New Zealand has one of the highest prison populations per capita in the developed world. In this Local Focus video, we asked three Bay of Plenty candidates if we have gone too far with law and order? "Not from my perspective at... New Zealand has one of the highest prison populations per capita in the developed world. In this Local Focus video, we asked three Bay of Plenty candidates if we have gone too far with law and order? "Not from my perspective at... 👓 View full article