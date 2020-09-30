Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's Proud Boys comment at debate sparks pushback, outrage; Tim Scott asks him to clarify

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
President Trump's reaction to a question about far-right white supremacist groups during Tuesday's first 2020 presidential debate quickly drew reactions ranging from pushback to anger from politicians and pundits, as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a fellow Republican, said the president needed to correct his statement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' 01:45

 During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment [Video]

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster [Video]

'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster

The Merriam-Webster dictionary clarified the meanings of “stand back” and “stand by,” after President Donald Trump used the terms to address the Proud Boys. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter President Donald Trump told far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris...
Mediaite


Tweets about this