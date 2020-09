Comey being ‘incurious’ about Russia investigation details is ‘baffling,’ Andy McCarthy says Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony on the Russia investigation before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday was shocking, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told “Bill Hemmer Reports”. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this All American Girl Comey being 'incurious' about Russia investigation details is 'baffling,' Andy McCarthy says https://t.co/4qagejqM3c @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 8 seconds ago Chris 🇺🇸 Comey being ‘incurious’ about Russia investigation details is ‘baffling,’ Andy McCarthy says https://t.co/1053b0aSe4 via @foxnews 7 minutes ago