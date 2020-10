You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Texas Coronavirus Expert Suggests President Trump Be Hospitalized Soon: 'There's Not A Lot Of Threshold For Error'



While President Donald Trump is said to have mild symptoms after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a Texas coronavirus expert suggests it might be best if Trump went to the.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:51 Published 1 hour ago Walter Reed Hospital Mystery



When President Donald Trump made an unplanned visit to Walter Reed hospital in 2019, he says it was for a routine physical. A new book by a New York Times reporter claims otherwise. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:41 Published on September 2, 2020 Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit



Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN. They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke. They say Trump "has not experienced.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on September 2, 2020

Tweets about this