Biden visits Miami's Little Havana, Haiti ahead of national town hall from key swing state of Florida
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Miami’s Little Havana and Little Haiti ahead of a televised town hall Monday, as the former vice president returns to the critical swing state of Florida in the final homestretch of his election campaign.
