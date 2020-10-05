Global  
 

Biden visits Miami's Little Havana, Haiti ahead of national town hall from key swing state of Florida

FOXNews.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Miami’s Little Havana and Little Haiti ahead of a televised town hall Monday, as the former vice president returns to the critical swing state of Florida in the final homestretch of his election campaign.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: The strategy behind Joe Biden's trip to South Florida

The strategy behind Joe Biden's trip to South Florida

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to take part in a town hall meeting in Miami on Monday night in front of a group of undecided voters. It's a key group of voters in a state that often has razor-thin victories in presidential races.

