Chris Christie says he should have worn face mask to White House events

FOXNews.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expressing regrets about his decision not to wear a mask to the White House, arguing that his bout with the coronavirus should prompt others to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
