Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 1 week ago Gov. Sisolak says no new restrictions during press conference, encourages flu shots 03:39 Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 current situation. Sisolak started the press conference by saying that he was not announcing any new restrictions. The governor then went on to say that the White House has put the state of Nevada back in...