Biden denies family profited from his name, says 'no basis' to Hunter Biden story Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied that his son Hunter Biden profited because of his ties to the former vice president and said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., should be "ashamed of himself" for saying Hunter Biden used his last name "to make millions of dollars" in shady overseas deals.


