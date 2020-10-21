Global  
 

Biden denies family profited from his name, says 'no basis' to Hunter Biden story

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied that his son Hunter Biden profited because of his ties to the former vice president and said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., should be "ashamed of himself" for saying Hunter Biden used his last name "to make millions of dollars" in shady overseas deals.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Who Is Hunter Biden?

Who Is Hunter Biden? 00:37

 Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter...

