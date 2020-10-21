Blackburn: Trump should focus on his 'incredible record' at presidential debate, not 'Biden Inc.'
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () President Trump should focus on his own accomplishments during Thursday night's second and final presidential debate against Joe Biden, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "Special Report" Wednesday.
Organizers of Thursday's final presidential debate announced new rules that give President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden two uninterrupted minutes to answer questions at the start of each segment, with one candidate's microphone to be muted while the other has the floor.