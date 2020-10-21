Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blackburn: Trump should focus on his 'incredible record' at presidential debate, not 'Biden Inc.'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
President Trump should focus on his own accomplishments during Thursday night's second and final presidential debate against Joe Biden, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "Special Report" Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Mute Button Coming To Final Presidential Debate

Mute Button Coming To Final Presidential Debate 01:59

 Organizers of Thursday's final presidential debate announced new rules that give President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden two uninterrupted minutes to answer questions at the start of each segment, with one candidate's microphone to be muted while the other has the floor.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts [Video]

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts

While campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama reacts to reports that President Trump has a hidden Chinese bank account.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:30Published
Presidential candidates set for debate [Video]

Presidential candidates set for debate

While President Trump and Joe Biden prepare for the final debate of the campaign, Mr Trump hit another swing state, Pennsylvania.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:46Published
Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch [Video]

Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this