NC election board says 117,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding, will not 'prognosticate' a winner

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The North Carolina State Board of Elections will not "prognosticate" on general election race results as roughly 117,000 mail-in ballots are still outstanding, elections board Chair Damon Circosta said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.
