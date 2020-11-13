Georgia begins hand recount amid GOP infighting in state
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Georgia on Friday will get fully underway with a hand recount of all ballots cast in its razor-close election between President Trump and President-elect Biden, in a move that won't change the result of the presidential race -- but one the Georgia secretary of state says will ensure there is faith in the state's results.
Georgia's Chief Election Official, Announces Hand Recount.
Georgia Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger
announced the hand
recount on Wednesday.
With the margin being so close,
it will require a full, by-hand
recount in each county, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State,
via...