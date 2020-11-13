Global  
 

Georgia begins hand recount amid GOP infighting in state

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Georgia on Friday will get fully underway with a hand recount of all ballots cast in its razor-close election between President Trump and President-elect Biden, in a move that won't change the result of the presidential race -- but one the Georgia secretary of state says will ensure there is faith in the state's results. 
