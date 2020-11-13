Georgia begins hand recount amid GOP infighting in state

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump



Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 2 hours ago Recount over. Joe Biden wins the state of Georgia



Following a hand recount of ballots in Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden maintained a 12,000-vote lead over President Donald Trump. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:26 Published 5 hours ago Biden Again Declared Winner In Georgia, Giuliani Feels The Heat



It was a wild day in politics as Georgia reaffirmed Biden's win after a recount, President Trump again refused to concede and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had a bit of a malfunction on.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:37 Published 13 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Hannity slams Georgia GOP gov, secretary of state over recount 'decree': They 'seem completely clueless' Fox News host Sean Hannity criticized two top Georgia GOP officials Monday as the Peach State continues a hand recount of presidential ballots.

Upworthy 4 days ago



