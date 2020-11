One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published 1 hour ago

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving



[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06 Published 16 hours ago