Biden Choses Alejandro Mayorkas As His Secretary Of Homeland Security
Monday, 23 November 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, tapping the Cuban American to reverse President Trump's hard-line immigration policies.
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines .
The president-elect's transition team
shared his picks on Monday.
Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2016.
would be the first Latino — and immigrant — to run the Homeland...
While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots.
HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on..