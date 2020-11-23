Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Choses Alejandro Mayorkas As His Secretary Of Homeland Security

NPR Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, tapping the Cuban American to reverse President Trump's hard-line immigration policies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines 01:29

 Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2016. would be the first Latino — and immigrant — to run the Homeland...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy [Video]

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks [Video]

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines among Joe Biden's cabinet picks

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:59Published
President-Elect Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy On National Security Council [Video]

President-Elect Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy On National Security Council

President-elect Joe Biden named former Massachusetts senator and Secretary of State John Kerry to a role on his National Security Council Monday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden picks Blinken, Mayorkas, Sullivan for key Cabinet positions

 President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said he intends to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, and a...
FOXNews.com

Joe Biden names picks for secretary of State, Homeland Security chief, director of national intelligence

 Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security and Avril Haines to be the director of national intelligence.
Upworthy

Biden Nominates Cuban-Born Lawyer to Lead Homeland Security Dept.

 Alejandro N. Mayorkas, a former deputy homeland security secretary, would be tasked with restoring faith in a department that carried out the Trump immigration...
NYTimes.com