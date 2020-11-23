The prime minister had no choice but to end the lockdown, but his own MPs hate the new restrictions
45 minutes ago) The prime minister knew that he couldn't run the English national lockdown beyond 2 December.
PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2.
Stadium fans to return after lockdown 2
Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines plans for fans to return to stadiums after the end of lockdown 2.
PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.
However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were,..
