The prime minister had no choice but to end the lockdown, but his own MPs hate the new restrictions

Sky News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The prime minister had no choice but to end the lockdown, but his own MPs hate the new restrictionsThe prime minister knew that he couldn't run the English national lockdown beyond 2 December.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi at 15th G20 Summit

India exceeding Paris Agreement targets: PM Modi at 15th G20 Summit 02:14

 India aims to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by the year 2030, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 15th G20 Summit on November 22. He said, "It is equally important to keep our focus on fighting climate change. Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive...

