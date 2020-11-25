Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert plans Thanksgiving 'funeral' for dead turkey in defiance of Colorado guidelines

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Incoming Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, an anti-big government Republican who previously defied local shutdown orders, said she's finding a creative way to bypass Colorado's Thanksgiving gathering restrictions by having a "funeral" for a dead turkey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Rep.-Elect Lauren Boebert Holds 'Turkey Funeral' With 30 Guests On Thanksgiving

Rep.-Elect Lauren Boebert Holds 'Turkey Funeral' With 30 Guests On Thanksgiving 00:26

 Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, who represents much of Colorado's Western Slope, told FOX News her family had a "turkey funeral" on Thanksgiving, and she was hosting around 30 people.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lauren Boebert Wants To Head To Washington D.C. Carrying Her Firearm [Video]

Lauren Boebert Wants To Head To Washington D.C. Carrying Her Firearm

Congresswoman elect Lauren Boebert is the first woman and mother elected to Colorado's 3rd congressional district.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:29Published
Republican Lauren Boebert Prepares To Represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District [Video]

Republican Lauren Boebert Prepares To Represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

Lauren Boebert and other new elects are in Washington, D.C. to start preparing to take office in January.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:00Published
Lauren Boebert Declares Victory In Colorado's District 3 Race [Video]

Lauren Boebert Declares Victory In Colorado's District 3 Race

With ballots still left to count in Pueblo and Mesa Counties, Lauren Boebert delivered a victory speech in Rifle.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:31Published