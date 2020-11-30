Kushner, Trump's Advisor Heads to Saudi Arabia, Qatar Amidst Rising Tensions Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner will fly to Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week for discussions intended on ending the dispute between the neighboring Gulf nations. White House senior advisor Jared Kushner will fly to Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week for discussions intended on ending the dispute between the neighboring Gulf nations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump administration wants an end to Qatar air blockade soon



Trump's national security adviser discusses renewed efforts to end a more than three-year blockade imposed on Qatar. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago

