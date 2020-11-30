Global  
 

Kushner, Trump's Advisor Heads to Saudi Arabia, Qatar Amidst Rising Tensions

HNGN Monday, 30 November 2020
Kushner, Trump's Advisor Heads to Saudi Arabia, Qatar Amidst Rising TensionsWhite House senior advisor Jared Kushner will fly to Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week for discussions intended on ending the dispute between the neighboring Gulf nations.
