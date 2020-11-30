Kushner, Trump's Advisor Heads to Saudi Arabia, Qatar Amidst Rising Tensions
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner will fly to Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week for discussions intended on ending the dispute between the neighboring Gulf nations.
White House senior advisor Jared Kushner will fly to Qatar and Saudi Arabia this week for discussions intended on ending the dispute between the neighboring Gulf nations.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources