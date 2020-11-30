Senior White House Aide Kushner Plans Trip To Saudi Arabia, Qatar Amid Iran Tensions
Monday, 30 November 2020 () (RFE/RL) -- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week amid rising tensions following the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist near Tehran by unknown attackers.
A White House official said on November 29 that Kushner is to meet separately with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...
