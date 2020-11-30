Global  
 

Senior White House Aide Kushner Plans Trip To Saudi Arabia, Qatar Amid Iran Tensions

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Senior White House Aide Kushner Plans Trip To Saudi Arabia, Qatar Amid Iran Tensions(RFE/RL) -- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week amid rising tensions following the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist near Tehran by unknown attackers.

A White House official said on November 29 that Kushner is to meet separately with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...
0
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

Joe Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team 00:28

 President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

