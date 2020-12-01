Global  
 

Joe Manchin fires back at AOC: 'She's more active on Twitter than anything else'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., appeared to slight Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's work as a legislator, telling The New York Times that the New York Democrat was "more active on Twitter than anything else."
